Amon-Ra St. Brown leaves game against Packers with ankle injury

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown limped off the field and toward the locker room with an ankle injury in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was injured after two Detroit linemen rolled into the receiver's legs while he was blocking.

He was ruled out of the game in the third quarter.

The two-time All-Pro has 75 catches for 884 yards and nine touchdowns.

Detroit did get two starters back on defense against the Packers, who have one defensive starter back from injury in the lineup.

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and edge rusher Marcus Davenport were active Thursday after being listed as questionable. Arnold missed the previous two games with a concussion. Davenport has been out with a shoulder injury since starting the first two games of the season, including a loss at Green Bay in Week 1.

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon was active after leaving last week's game with a neck injury.

Green Bay starting receiver Matthew Golden and linebacker Quay Walker, along with reserve cornerback Nate Hobbs, are out with injuries after being listed as questionable.

The Lions previously ruled out four starters: receiver and punt returner Kalif Raymond, tight end Brock Wright, center Graham Glasgow and safety Kerby Joseph.