An Amazon delivery drone crashed into the roof of a home in Huntington Woods after getting tangled in an electric line, DTE says.

DTE said that it had to briefly de-energize the home while the drone was removed from the service drop line.

Jack Stelzner, Amazon spokesperson, said:

"On Friday, a Prime Air drone landed on a resident's shed during a delivery in Huntington Woods, Michigan. There were no injuries, the drone has been removed and we are in contact with the resident. Safety is our top priority, and incidents are extremely rare. Anytime a delivery does not go as planned, we investigate what happened."

Service has been fully restored to the home, DTE says.

In a statement, Amazon shared the following background information: