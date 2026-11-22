Amazon delivery drone crashes into Huntington Woods home
An Amazon delivery drone crashed into the roof of a home in Huntington Woods after getting tangled in an electric line, DTE says.
DTE said that it had to briefly de-energize the home while the drone was removed from the service drop line.
Jack Stelzner, Amazon spokesperson, said:
"On Friday, a Prime Air drone landed on a resident's shed during a delivery in Huntington Woods, Michigan. There were no injuries, the drone has been removed and we are in contact with the resident. Safety is our top priority, and incidents are extremely rare. Anytime a delivery does not go as planned, we investigate what happened."
Service has been fully restored to the home, DTE says.
In a statement, Amazon shared the following background information:
- Prime Air, Amazon's autonomous drone delivery service, is FAA Part 135-certified—the regulation that governs commuter and on-demand air charter operations.
- Amazon reports all required incidents to the appropriate agencies and participates fully in any investigations.
- Prime Air's redundant systems include six motors, a 3-cell battery and two independent software systems for navigation.
- Prime Air delivers almost 6,000 packages a day and has delivered hundreds of thousands of packages this year.
- Incidents where deliveries do not go as planned are extremely rare.