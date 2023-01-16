Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater scheduled to perform in Detroit during its US tour

(CBS DETROIT) - The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will be making a stop at the Detroit Opera House in 2023.

The company started after a performance by Alvin Ailey and a group of young African American dancers in March 1958 at the 92nd Street Y in New York City.

Now, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has performed for 25 million people across 48 states and 71 countries.

The company uses modern dance to celebrate the African American cultural experience.

Here are the days and times people can catch the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Detroit Opera House:

Friday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19, at 2:30 p.m.

To learn more about the company and to purchase tickets, visit here.