Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity spreads holiday cheer to seniors on Christmas morning

On Christmas morning, the men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, spent the holiday giving back, putting service before their own celebrations.

The Sigma Delta Lambda Chapter of Southfield partnered with Meals on Wheels in Oakland County, delivering hot meals and wellness checks to seniors and homebound residents across Ferndale, Oak Park, Southfield, and surrounding communities.

For the men of Alpha Phi Alpha, giving back isn't just a holiday tradition; it's a lifelong commitment.

"Our fraternity is the oldest Black collegiate fraternity, founded to better African-American men. Alpha Phi Alpha develops leaders, promotes brotherhood and academics, while providing service for our communities," said Tommie Smith, Sigma Delta Lambda chapter president.

The chapter has maintained this tradition for decades. "We have led the effort to deliver at least 200 meals every Thanksgiving and Christmas, making sure seniors and others in need have at least one meal today." Richard Winfrey, a member of the Community Service Committee, said.

Founded in 1906, Alpha Phi Alpha is the first historically Black collegiate fraternity, with a strong focus on leadership, academics, and service. For these men, helping the community comes first, even before their own holiday celebrations.