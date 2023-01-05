Alpena County man wins $4 million on scratch off lottery ticket

(CBS DETROIT) - A man from Alpena County won $4 million playing Michigan Lottery's Diamond 7s Instant game.

The 41-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at DerMiner's Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old US Highway 27 South in Gaylord.

"I purchase instant game tickets a few times a month and decided to purchase a Diamond 7s ticket while I was at the store," said the player. "When I scratched the ticket and saw I'd won $4 million, I started shouting in excitement! I couldn't believe it."

The player claimed his prize and chose to receive it as a one-time lump sum payment.

He plans to purchase a lake house and pays his bills with his winnings.

The Diamond 7s game launched in April 2021 and since then people have won more than $140 million from this game.