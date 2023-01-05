Watch CBS News
Local News

Alpena County man wins $4 million on scratch off lottery ticket

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A man from Alpena County won $4 million playing Michigan Lottery's Diamond 7s Instant game. 

The 41-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at DerMiner's Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old US Highway 27 South in Gaylord.

"I purchase instant game tickets a few times a month and decided to purchase a Diamond 7s ticket while I was at the store," said the player. "When I scratched the ticket and saw I'd won $4 million, I started shouting in excitement! I couldn't believe it."

The player claimed his prize and chose to receive it as a one-time lump sum payment.

He plans to purchase a lake house and pays his bills with his winnings. 

The Diamond 7s game launched in April 2021 and since then people have won more than $140 million from this game.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 3:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.