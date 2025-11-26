Allen Park, Troy police departments notify residents of CodeRed system cyberattack

An emergency notification system used by police departments across the country – including at least two in Metro Detroit – was the target of a cyberattack.

The cyberattack involved the service known as OnSolve CodeRed. Both the Troy Police Department in Oakland County and the Allen Park Police Department in Wayne County have informed their communities that they have used the system and posted notices to their residents about the cyberattack.

CodeRed is an alert system that participating agencies can use to send emergency messages to those who sign up to receive them on cell phones or mobile devices. Troy police said there is no indication yet that breached data about accounts has been published online, "but we are proactively informing you that it may be leaked."

As a precaution, Troy police urged anyone who had used a CodeRed password on other personal or business online accounts to change those passwords immediately.

This service used logins that were separate from other city accounts.

"We encourage all CodeRED users to monitor their personal accounts to ensure their personal identifying information has not been compromised," Troy police said.

"Unfortunately, there have been rising cybersecurity risks and penetrations across many organizations as of late," Allen Park police said.

The above video originally aired on Nov. 25, 2025.