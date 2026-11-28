A women's shelter in Detroit is calling on the community for help.

Since 2018, the nonprofit All Things Women has been home to countless women, their children and veterans, many of whom have faced homelessness or domestic violence.

However, after a recent funding cut, they are doing everything they can just to keep the lights on.

"We are more than just a women's shelter; we are a respite; we are a safe haven," said Mena Davis, executive director of All Things Women.

The shelter is known as the safety net in the Detroit community.

"Just being out there on the streets, out there in the cold, I didn't want that to be me anymore," said Latonya Lester.

Serving women as young as 19 and as wise as 84 years old, All Things Women steps in when there is nowhere to turn. Other than providing a place to sleep, the facility feeds, educates and empowers the ladies to find stable work and housing.

Davis says they have seen all kinds of women and that the need is constant.

"We get seven to 10 calls a day of women fleeing," said Davis.

The women's shelter has 85 beds available, but after the new budget cycle, Davis says the City of Detroit only had enough funding for 30 beds, meaning the shelter had to let 40 women go.

"As you know, this population is not a priority to anybody's funding parameters right now," said Davis.

She added that she is just taking it day by day to continue to pour into as many women as they can, like Latonya Lester.

"I ended up homeless, sleeping in my car, riding the bus for warmth," said Lester.

The senior was sleeping in a parking lot until her car died. She says the shelter saved her life.

"It's been a lot of help; we talk through our issues for comfort and support," said Lester.

Also by her side is Darnyce Walsh.

"I'm a single mom with a 10-year-old son, taking care of him all my life by myself," said Walsh.

She works two jobs and had a place to stay until she says she was wrongfully evicted.

Walsh says All Things Women gives her the strength to move forward, not only for herself but also for her son.

"These people are my family. I don't know my biological mom, dad or auntie," said Walsh.

Since the budget cut, the executive director says the prices of food and utilities have doubled.

All Things Women has all ways to donate and how to get involved on its website.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE