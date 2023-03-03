Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for murders of wife and son

Trial attorney on Alex Murdaugh's life sentence Trial attorney weighs in on Alex Murdaugh being sentenced to life in prison for murders 06:25

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison Friday morning after a jury in South Carolina reached a guilty verdict in his double murder trial. The disgraced former attorney was convicted Thursday on four counts: the 2021 murder of his wife Maggie Murdaugh, the murder of his son Paul Murdaugh, and two counts of possession of a weapon during a crime.

Judge Clifton Newman announced a sentence of "the rest of your natural life" in prison for each of the two murder counts, to be served consecutively. Murdaugh, 54, wasn't sentenced for the other charges because of the life sentence.

Murdaugh spoke briefly in court before the sentence was handed down and denied that he had ever hurt his wife or son.

"I respect this court, but I'm innocent," Murdaugh told the judge. "I would never under any circumstances hurt my wife Maggie, and I would never under any circumstances hurt my son."

"And it might not have been you," Newman responded. "It might have been the monster you become when you take 15, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 opioid pills. Maybe you become another person."

The convicted former attorney and the judge exchanged words a few times during Friday's brief hearing. At one point, Newman asked Murdaugh why he used the expression "tangled web we weave" when he testified in his own defense.

"I meant when I lied, I continue to lie," Murdaugh said.

"And the question is, when will it end, when will it end?" the judge said. "It's ended already for the jury because they've concluded that you continued to lie and lie throughout your testimony."

When Murdaugh took the stand during the trial, he repeatedly broke down in tears over two days of testimony as he denied the killings. But his testimony also included admissions that he had lied to investigators, and evidence presented by the prosecution placed him at the scene on the night of the murders.

None of Murdaugh's family members, including his surviving son Buster, addressed the court during Friday's sentencing. Prosecutor Creighton Waters said Murdaugh displayed a lack of remorse for the killings and asked for the judge to impose the maximum punishment of two life sentences.

"This case is about Maggie Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh, and I'm so thankful that the jurors gave them a voice," Waters said.

A family photo of Buster, Paul, Maggie and Alex is shown during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP

The judge brought up the victims when he spoke with Murdaugh.

"I know you have to see Paul and Maggie during the nighttimes when you're attempting to go to sleep," Newman said. "I'm sure they come and visit you."

"All day and every night," Murdaugh responded.

"They will continue to do so and reflect on the last time they looked you in the eyes as you looked the jury in the eyes," Newman said.

The judge said he expected Murdaugh to appeal his conviction. He noted that prosecutors chose to not pursue the death penalty in the case and that Murdaugh once prosecuted defendants who were sentenced to death.

"Probably for lesser conduct," Newman said.

In a news conference Thursday evening, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said the verdict came after "nearly two years of blood, sweat and tears from a lot of hard-working people."

"Our criminal justice system worked tonight. It gave a voice to Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, who were brutally mowed down by someone they knew and trusted," Wilson said.

After the verdict was read, the defense moved to have it thrown out and a mistrial declared, but Judge Clifton Newman denied the request, citing the massive amount of evidence and testimony the jury had considered, The Associated Press reported.

"The jury has now considered the evidence for a significant period of time, and the evidence of guilt is overwhelming," he said.

Murdaugh faces another trial in the future over numerous financial crimes.