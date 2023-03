Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for murders of wife and son A judge in South Carolina sentenced disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh to two life terms, to be served consecutively, for the 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and son, Paul. Watch the judge's announcement, with CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reporting from the courthouse and analysis from Vinoo Varghese, a white-collar criminal defense attorney, former prosecutor and Harvard Law teaching faculty member.