Alex Murdaugh takes the stand in his own defense at double murder trial

Defense to lay out its case in week 5 of Alex Murdaugh murder trial

Alex Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense Thursday, the fourth day the defense has called witnesses in the lengthy double murder trial. The disgraced former South Carolina attorney denied killing his wife and younger son, and admitted to lying about when he last saw them.

Murdaugh, 54, is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at their home in June 2021 as the once-prominent attorney's career and finances were crumbling. Murdaugh, whose family dominated the legal system in tiny Hampton County for generations, has denied any role in the fatal shootings.

"I would never intentionally do anything to hurt either one of them," Murdaugh said in his testimony, tears running down his cheeks.

Murdaugh admitted he lied to police about being at the kennels on his family's property with his wife and son shortly before the killings. But he blamed his addiction to opioids for clouding his thinking and creating a distrust of state law enforcement agents.

"As my addiction evolved over time, I would get in these situations, these circumstances where I would get paranoid thinking," Murdaugh said.

Once he started lying about being at the kennels, he said he felt he had to continue: "Oh, what a tangled web we weave. Once I told a lie — I told my family — I had to keep lying."

Murdaugh described arriving to find the grisly scene of the killings, pausing for several seconds as he cried. "It was so bad," he said.

Murdaugh said he briefly tried to roll over his son, who was lying face down, to check on him but decided he couldn't do anything to help.

"I could see his brain laying on the sidewalk. I didn't know what to do," Murdaugh said.

He testified that he also checked on his wife before calling 911 and then went back to the house to get a gun for safety.

The prosecution rested Friday after calling 61 witnesses and introducing more than 550 pieces of evidence over 17 days of testimony — from descriptions of the brutality of the killings to numbing details about bank records.

Defense witnesses so far have included Murdaugh's surviving son, Buster, and his former law partner Mark Ball. Before Murdaugh took the stand Thursday, Murdaugh's attorneys had called Nolen Tuten, a friend of Paul's who described him as like a brother.

Testifying also could come with risks. Defendants who choose to do so sometimes give jurors evidence of their guilt. Murdaugh could open himself up to questions about some of the roughly 100 other charges he is awaiting trial for, including allegations that he stole millions from clients and others, as well as allegations of money laundering, tax evasion and insurance fraud.

Judge Newman told the defense Wednesday they would have to object to questions in real time if Murdaugh takes the stand, rather than limiting the scope of cross-examination.

Murdaugh faces 30 years to life if convicted of murder.