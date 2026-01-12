Albino deer seen among wild deer population in Farmington Hills

An albino deer appears to be living among the wild deer population in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

A CBS News Detroit staffer noticed a deer with a white coat and caught pictures of the animal with an unusual appearance during the evening of Jan. 6, in the area of 12 Mile Road and Middlebelt Road in Farmington Hills.

The pictures, time and location were shared with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to see if they had further identification or information on the circumstances.

An albino deer was seen among the wild deer population Jan. 6, 2026, in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Amber Erby / CBS News Detroit

"I can't speak to this particular animal. However, general estimates for albinism are between one in 20,000-30,000 in the deer population," DNR public information officer Ed Golder said. "Albinism is an expressed genetic trait, so where it is currently expressed locally, it's not uncommon to see multiple animals in a small area with that genetic trait."

True albino deer are unable to produce melanin, which means their coat color is white. They also can be distinguished by pink noses, blue eyes and light-colored hooves, he said.

In certain other cases, light-colored deer have white coats but with brown eyes and black noses; or a mix of brown and white patches among their coats.

The wild population of deer is noticeable in parts of Oakland County. The city of Farmington Hills is making plans for a deer management cull program during 2026.