Akebono Brake Corporation to lay off 48 employees in Farmington Hills

A workforce reduction within the Akebono Brake Corporation will result in 48 employees placed on permanent layoff from the Akebono Engineering Center in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

The details of the layoffs were related in a WARN Act notice filed with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act, requires companies going through mass layoffs and/or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department, should that step meet certain requirements for the size of the company or the number of people involved.

Akebono's letter states there will be 48 employees laid off at its engineering center at 34385 West Twelve Mile Road, Farmington Hills, along with five additional employees laid off from Akebono Brake in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

The layoffs in Oakland County, Michigan, take effect Oct. 1. The affected job positions include engineers, designers, laboratory technicians and management.

None of the affected Michigan employees were represented by a union, the notice states.