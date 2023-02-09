Aidan Hutchinson wins 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year Award

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has won the fan-voted 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year Award.

"There were so many talented players in this rookie class, so it's quite an honor for me to be named the 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year," said Hutchinson in a release. "Considering some of the past Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year winners, taking home this award feels surreal, and I want to thank all the fans who believed in me and voted for me. It is amazing to see the support from fans week after week, and I am ready to start the offseason and get out there for an even better season next year."

Such an honor to be named the 2022 @Pepsi Zero Sugar @NFL Rookie of the Year. To my teammates, coaches, family, friends, and most importantly the fans, your support means to much to me. Couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you 🙏🏼#PepsiROTY #OnePride pic.twitter.com/bl3PFCZa6G — Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) February 9, 2023

Hutchinson became the first rookie since 1982 to record at least nine sacks and three interceptions. The former University of Michigan star was also the fourth player since 1982 with at least nine sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in a season.

Hutchinson was one six finalists for the award. The other finalists were Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen.