Ages of 5 people killed in northern Michigan shootings released by law enforcement

The Michigan State Police have released the ages of the five people killed and a sixth who was injured in a series of shootings in the northern part of the state on Friday.

Troopers responded around 11:40 a.m. to a home on South LaChance Road in Lake Township, located in Missaukee County, for a reported shooting. They found a 16-year-old boy, a 40-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man dead at the residence, according to the law enforcement agency.

Officials said the troopers also discovered that a 13-year-old girl at the Lake Township home had been shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she was in stable condition on Saturday morning. The suspect, identified by the agency as 39-year-old Chad Hickman, left the scene before troopers arrived, resulting in a large-scale manhunt.

During the search for Hickman, law enforcement found a 53-year-old man dead at a different home in Missaukee County, according to officials.

Troopers found a 29-year-old woman and Hickman dead in a wooded area near Whitlock Lake in Caldwell Township after locating his vehicle nearby.

The state agency, which has yet to release the names of the victims, was investigating a possible motive for the shootings on Saturday.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday she had been briefed on the incident and would continue to monitor the case.