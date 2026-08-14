Watch CBS News
Local News

Five people killed in Northern Michigan, officials say; suspect found dead

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Authorities are investigating the killings of five people Friday in rural Northern Michigan, officials said. The suspect in the case was also found dead.

In a social media post, state police said that at about 11:40 a.m. local time, troopers were called to a shooting at a home in Lake Township in Missaukee County. They arrived to find three people dead and a fourth person in critical condition. 

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Chad Hickman, had fled the scene before troopers arrived, prompting a manhunt, state police said. His vehicle was eventually spotted near a wooded area in nearby Caldwell Township. 

Authorities searched the wooded area and found Hickman and a fourth victim dead, state police said. 

A fifth victim was also found dead at a separate home in Missaukee County believed to be linked to the same case, state police said.

There was no word on a motive. The names and ages of the victims were not immediately released. The manner of death for all five victims was also not provided, although state police described it as a "multi-homicide investigation."

"This situation is heartbreaking for the community and challenging for the investigators involved," said Michigan State Police Lt. Ashley Miller in a statement. "We remain committed to conducting a thorough investigation and will provide updates as new information becomes available."  

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue