Five people killed in Northern Michigan, officials say; suspect found dead

Authorities are investigating the killings of five people Friday in rural Northern Michigan, officials said. The suspect in the case was also found dead.

In a social media post, state police said that at about 11:40 a.m. local time, troopers were called to a shooting at a home in Lake Township in Missaukee County. They arrived to find three people dead and a fourth person in critical condition.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Chad Hickman, had fled the scene before troopers arrived, prompting a manhunt, state police said. His vehicle was eventually spotted near a wooded area in nearby Caldwell Township.

Authorities searched the wooded area and found Hickman and a fourth victim dead, state police said.

A fifth victim was also found dead at a separate home in Missaukee County believed to be linked to the same case, state police said.

There was no word on a motive. The names and ages of the victims were not immediately released. The manner of death for all five victims was also not provided, although state police described it as a "multi-homicide investigation."

"This situation is heartbreaking for the community and challenging for the investigators involved," said Michigan State Police Lt. Ashley Miller in a statement. "We remain committed to conducting a thorough investigation and will provide updates as new information becomes available."

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.