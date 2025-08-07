Watch CBS News
Adrian man dies after being trapped under vehicle he was working on, police say

Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
/ CBS Detroit

A man who became trapped under a vehicle in Adrian, Michigan, has died of his injuries, police said. 

The accident happened about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Winter Street. When city police and fire crews arrived, they found a 67-year-old Adrian resident trapped under the vehicle. 

"The subject was deceased prior to arrival of emergency services," the police report said. 

Officers learned that he became trapped when the vehicle slipped from a jack that was used to push it up for service.  

The investigation is continuing. 

Police ask that anyone who has information that can assist them in the review and has not yet done so contact Detective Lamar Rufner at 517-264-4808, or submit their information via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov. 

