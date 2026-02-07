Adrian man, 77, accused of second-degree criminal sexual conduct sentenced

An Adrian, Michigan, man who pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, two of which involved a minor, has been sentenced, according to online court records posted Friday.

A judge sentenced 77-year-old Michael Ronald Goble to 10 to 15 years in prison.

The court filings show he was sentenced to 38 months to 15 years on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a person under 13 years old and 10 to 15 years on one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Goble was given credit for 573 days served for both sentences, which will run concurrently, according to court records.

Three other counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed, the court filings said, though it's unclear whether they were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Goble was arraigned on all charges in 2024.

"The Adrian Police Department and the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office would like [to] acknowledge all who came forward to report being victimized by Michael Ronald Goble," police said in a news release on Friday. "Coming forward to report sexual abuse is an act of profound bravery often taken at great personal cost."

According to police, there is a warrant out for Goble's arrest in West Monroe, Louisiana, in connection with the molestation of a juvenile, and he will soon be extradited there.

Sexual Assault Resources

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.