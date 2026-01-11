Adrian College junior Alex Weaver wins college cornhole national championship

Adrian College's Alex Weaver beat out 117 other competitors to win the college singles cornhole national championship on Jan. 2.

"It's kind of just a fever dream and then it happens," said Weaver. "I still don't know if it's set in. It felt like slow motion all day. I was taking it one game at a time. I was nervous, definitely."

"Every year we kind of seem to be counted out of it, right? We're a small school, less than 2,000 people in Michigan," said Adrian College cornhole head coach Max Benedict.

"It's fun, the days you are hitting them, because you feel like you can compete with anybody, and that's kind of how I felt that day," said Weaver.

Adrian College started its cornhole program in December 2021, becoming the first college to offer cornhole as a varsity sport. Weaver has been playing the game since he was a kid, but only got into competing when he got to Adrian.

"I played in the backyard in the campground as a kid, pretty much my whole life, on little boards with little bags, but I didn't really start getting into it until four years ago," said Weaver. "[I] kind of found out I was decent in the backyard."

He has been able to hone those skills in college, and being a part of the nation's first college cornhole team has taken Weaver's skills to the next level.

"It's a much more technical game than a lot of people think," said Weaver.

"It's not like the backyard. It's 27 feet apart," said Benedict. "There's different types of throws, people are rolling the bag, airmails, cut shots."

"You've got to get around a bag, you've got to go over a bag, you've got to go through a bag," said Weaver. "There's a lot to the game."

As a junior, Weaver isn't done yet. He's hoping to defend his title next year.

"This previous season, you come into the season hoping it's going to happen," said Weaver. "Next season, you're go into it knowing you've already done it. We've kind of talked about it, 'What do you do now?' You just want to do it again."