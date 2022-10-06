Police: Active shooting scene at Dearborn's Hampton Inn, 1 victim reported

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police continue negotiating with a suspect Thursday after one person was hurt in an active shooting situation at Dearborn's Hampton Inn.

Michigan State Police and the Dearborn Police Department are asking people to avoid the area of Michigan Avenue between Military and Monroe streets.

In a press conference, Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin says the suspect, who has a "long gun," had a dispute with the hotel staff about money before the shooting occurred. As of 4:15 p.m., police say one person suffered a gunshot wound but did not provide information on the victim's current condition.

"I would implore him to come out peacefully. Nobody wants to see anybody else get hurt, as a result of this incident," Shahin said.

We currently have nothing new to update on this situation. @DearbornPolice is still negotiating with the suspect in the hotel working towards a peaceful resolution. We continue to ask the community to stay away from Downtown Dearborn as we work to resolve the situation. pic.twitter.com/PXXyfrkWGA — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 6, 2022

Duvall Elementary, was on a soft lockdown, with all doors secured, according to the Dearborn School District.

School officials at the University of Michigan Dearborn say there is no known threat to the school's campus at this time.

Gâteaux Patisserie, a local coffee and bake shop, posted on Facebook that everyone inside was evacuated and the shop was closed for the rest of the day.