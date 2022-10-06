Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Active shooting scene at Dearborn's Hampton Inn, 1 victim reported

/ CBS Detroit

Police give update on active shooting scene at Dearborn's Hampton Inn
Police give update on active shooting scene at Dearborn's Hampton Inn 05:00

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police continue negotiating with a suspect Thursday after one person was hurt in an active shooting situation at Dearborn's Hampton Inn.

Michigan State Police and the Dearborn Police Department are asking people to avoid the area of Michigan Avenue between Military and Monroe streets.

In a press conference, Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin says the suspect, who has a "long gun," had a dispute with the hotel staff about money before the shooting occurred. As of 4:15 p.m., police say one person suffered a gunshot wound but did not provide information on the victim's current condition.

"I would implore him to come out peacefully. Nobody wants to see anybody else get hurt, as a result of this incident," Shahin said. 

Duvall Elementary, was on a soft lockdown, with all doors secured, according to the Dearborn School District.

School officials at the University of Michigan Dearborn say there is no known threat to the school's campus at this time.

Gâteaux Patisserie, a local coffee and bake shop, posted on Facebook that everyone inside was evacuated and the shop was closed for the rest of the day.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 2:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.