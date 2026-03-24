ACLU of Michigan, health care professionals offer guidance on immigration rights

As communities across the country, including Metro Detroit, face growing fears of increased immigration enforcement patrols, a coalition of civil rights advocates and health care professionals is banding together to offer support for those on the frontlines.

On Tuesday, the ACLU of Michigan, along with its partners, shared new guidance for hospitals to use when faced with law enforcement. The letter gives providers a detailed checklist they can follow, highlighting that hospitals are not required to help enforce immigration law and that every patient's privacy must be secured.

"Regardless of immigration status, patients remain entitled to necessary medical care under federal and state law," said ACLU of Michigan staff attorney Ramis Wadood.

"By protecting patients from law enforcement and also ensuring that patients can understand their own access to help, patients can effectively not only retain their constitutional legal rights inside healthcare facilities but also promote access to care."

Some physicians say this support comes at a critical time.

"No one should feel afraid to get the medical care that they need," said family medicine physician, Dr. Lauren Snyder. "Right now, these patients who are from vulnerable communities that need our protection need it more now than ever."

Another key component of the guidance underlines what law enforcement is – or is not – entitled to see.

Under the law, patient information generally cannot be shared without a warrant signed by a judge, and immigration agents are not allowed to enter private areas of a hospital without that same approval.

Coalition members say those protections are a blessing in disguise.

"The fact that ICE is not regularly in healthcare spaces, both locally and across the nation, is both good in and of itself, and also indicates we have time to prepare," said family medicine physician, Dr. Elliott Brannon.

With the future of immigration enforcement in our community still unknown, those behind the new guidance say the focus should be on supporting any patients who come through their doors.

"Our patients, no matter the language they speak, no matter the color of their skin, and no matter their immigration status, deserve to access health care without fear," said Brannon.