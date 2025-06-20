Access limited around Soo Locks for Engineers Day over public safety concerns

Man arrested after two Southgate police officers shot; heat wave in the forecast; other top stories

Man arrested after two Southgate police officers shot; heat wave in the forecast; other top stories

Man arrested after two Southgate police officers shot; heat wave in the forecast; other top stories

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says public access around the Soo Locks will be limited for Engineers Day on June 27.

Access will be limited to the Canal Park "out of an abundance of caution, in light of uncontrollable circumstances," according to a news release. Officials say access in and around active Soo Locks operations will not be open to the public during the event. They say the decision was made in conjunction with local, state and federal public safety partners.

As part of the limitations, the U.S. Coast Guard will be participating but will not hold an open house.

"We acknowledge this is disappointing and acknowledge the importance of this event to the community, which is why we coordinated closely with our public safety partners to permit the event to still take place," said Soo Locks operations manager LeighAnn Ryckeghem in a statement. "All public activities and displays will be concentrated within Canal Park which includes the observation platform to view vessels and the visitor center."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in conjunction with the event's federal, state, and local public safety partners are changing public access for this year's Engineers Day event on Wednesday, June 27, 2025. Out of an abundance of caution, in light of uncontrollable circumstances and in order to prioritize public safety, visitor access will be limited to Canal Park. Access in and around active Soo Locks operations will not be allowed. Carrie Fox (Courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

The event is in partnership with the city of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It honors the engineers who built the Soo Locks and the people who maintain them.

People can visit the Canal Park for Engineer Day from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 27. After the event, the viewing platform will be open until 10 p.m. The Soo Locks Visitor Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"We are continuing the requirement for all bags coming into the Soo Locks to be clear," said Jason Wojnaroski, Soo Project Office assistant operations manager, in a statement. "Clear bags will allow park security to quickly inspect bags and assist with making this a fun and safe event for everyone."

For more information on the event, visit Sault Ste. Marie's website.