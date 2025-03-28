Absentee ballots available for May 6 local elections in Michigan

Michigan voters who live in municipalities where a May 6 election is scheduled can now request an absentee ballot for that election.

The Michigan Secretary of State office made that announcement Friday.

Any Michigan voter can request an absentee ballot and return the ballot by mail, in person to the local clerk's office or into their city or township's designated ballot drop box. The form includes an option to be placed on the "permanent" absentee voter list. Regardless of how an absentee ballot is returned, it must arrive at the local election clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Early in-person voting, which is a newer alternative in Michigan to in-person polling sites on election day, will depend on the participation of local election offices for May 6. Michigan law only requires that service during elections when there are statewide or federal races on the ballot.

In addition, not all jurisdictions will have elections on May 6.

Local elections that are scheduled include bond proposals for Mason Consolidated Schools in Monroe County; Ferndale Public Schools in Oakland County and Redford Union School District in Wayne County.

The City of Detroit mayor's primary is scheduled for the Aug. 5 election.

Voter information such as registration, ballot proposals, polling places and absentee ballot signups are at Michigan.gov/vote.

Voters also can stop by their city or township clerk's office during regular business hours or posted special election hours to ask questions in person.