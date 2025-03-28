Watch CBS News
Local News

Absentee ballots available for May 6 local elections in Michigan

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

Michigan voters who live in municipalities where a May 6 election is scheduled can now request an absentee ballot for that election. 

The Michigan Secretary of State office made that announcement Friday. 

Any Michigan voter can request an absentee ballot and return the ballot by mail, in person to the local clerk's office or into their city or township's designated ballot drop box. The form includes an option to be placed on the "permanent" absentee voter list. Regardless of how an absentee ballot is returned, it must arrive at the local election clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. 

Early in-person voting, which is a newer alternative in Michigan to in-person polling sites on election day, will depend on the participation of local election offices for May 6. Michigan law only requires that service during elections when there are statewide or federal races on the ballot. 

In addition, not all jurisdictions will have elections on May 6. 

Local elections that are scheduled include bond proposals for Mason Consolidated Schools in Monroe County; Ferndale Public Schools in Oakland County and Redford Union School District in Wayne County. 

The City of Detroit mayor's primary is scheduled for the Aug. 5 election. 

Voter information such as registration, ballot proposals, polling places and absentee ballot signups are at Michigan.gov/vote

Voters also can stop by their city or township clerk's office during regular business hours or posted special election hours to ask questions in person. 

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.