Abdul El-Sayed hosts town hall in Detroit ahead of 2026 midterm election

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed held a town hall Thursday evening in Detroit, with the midterm election now under two months away.

El-Sayed, who won the Democratic primary last month, is now traveling the state, participating in town halls, hearing from voters, and campaigning ahead of the general election. He faces Republican candidate Mike Rogers in a contentious race that is receiving national attention.

One voter asked, "If the Dems win back the House and the Senate, will the Progressives and DSA be able to create a critical mass to push through the policies you have been running on?"

El-Sayed responded in part, "I'd say that the sloganeering is part of governing and then taking those slogans and turning them into public policy."

El-Sayed spent much of the town hall talking about his opponent, who is now in Texas at the Republican Midterm Convention.

"You know what he didn't mention? Gas. You know what else he didn't mention? Groceries. You know what else he didn't mention? Health care. You know what else he didn't mention? The tariff war. You know what else he didn't mention, the war in Iran. Now I don't know what campaign trail he's been on, I mean, his campaign trail includes Dallas, so there's that, but on the campaign trail I've been on here in Michigan, where I'm from, I've heard nothing but questions on those issues," said El-Sayed.

El-Sayed will be holding another town hall on Friday evening at Michigan State University.