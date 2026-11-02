Abdul El-Sayed rallies voters in Detroit night before Election Day

With just hours until the polls open, all eyes Monday night were on Michigan's Senate race.

Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed gave his final speech in the hard-fought campaign, and it came a day after Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens' last-minute endorsement of El-Sayed's opponent, Republican Mike Rogers.

"I was very upset that she tried to use Detroit Black people as a prop; We are not a prop," said Northville resident Amie Osborn.

Stevens released a new statement Monday night saying in part, "My decision to withdraw my endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed and support Mike Rogers has angered many democrats. I understand why. But it was not impulsive, and it was not made for me by anyone else. It was a decision of conscience."

El-Sayed's final rally in Detroit came with some star power.

"So here is the deal, you send Abdul to the U.S. Senate, you give us a majority, and I'm going to tell you how we are going to bring down those costs," said Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Warren wasn't the only person who came in to support the candidate. Actor and rapper Common also energized the crowd to get the job done by voting for El-Sayed.

And after 125 cities and over 700 public events, it all comes down to this.

"So, this campaign has always been about my bet on Michigan. They say, 'Oh, your name, you can't win.' I'm like, 'You don't understand. I didn't bet on me. I bet on the goodness of Michigan, and I have seen nothing but the goodness of Michigan,'" said El-Sayed.