Abdul El-Sayed makes final push to voters in Michigan U.S. Senate race

With Election Day approaching, Democratic Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is focusing on direct voter outreach while making health care, foreign policy, and the future of the Senate part of his campaign message.

El-Sayed stopped in Wyandotte on Wednesday for a canvass launch, where supporters prepared to go door-to-door and speak with voters. The event also drew hecklers.

President Trump has questioned El-Sayed's alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, a claim El-Sayed denies. U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell spoke at Wednesday's event, pushing back against Trump's rhetoric.

"Or calling people terrorists. The only terrorist in this country is in the White House right now," Dingell said.

El-Sayed has criticized federal Medicaid spending cuts included in the new tax-and-spending law, with some changes scheduled to take effect in January.

"Addressing these Medicaid tax cuts is one of the most important things we can do, and it's something I intend to work on," El-Sayed said. "And let me tell you — it's going to hit rural communities harder."

El-Sayed also argued that federal tax dollars should be spent on domestic needs, including schools, rather than military operations overseas.

"I want our tax dollars spent here, right to build schools, rather than sent abroad to drop bombs on anyone," he said. "I don't think we should be funding foreign militaries generally."

The race could also help determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. The chamber confirms federal judicial nominees, including nominees to the Supreme Court.

"Can you imagine if the majority of the Supreme Court was nominated by Donald Trump?" El-Sayed said.

El-Sayed is challenging Republican Mike Rogers for a seat that is being vacated by Democratic Sen. Gary Peters. It is one of the most watched races in this year's midterms.

A new poll by Mitchell Research and Communications, exclusive to CBS News Detroit, shows El-Sayed leading Rogers 51% to 44% among likely voters.