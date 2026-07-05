Mallory McMorrow suspends Senate campaign in Michigan

Washington — State Sen. Mallory McMorrow announced on Sunday that she is suspending her campaign for Senate, narrowing the Democratic field ahead of the competitive August primary in a contest that could be key to determining control of the upper chamber.

"I may be suspending this campaign, but I am not leaving the fight," McMorrow said in a post on X announcing the decision.

McMorrow had been locked in the primary contest after Sen. Gary Peters' decision not to seek reelection opened up the race in the Great Lakes State. Rep. Haley Stevens and former Michigan health official Abdul El-Sayed have also been vying for the Democratic nomination in a contest that has become ugly with intraparty fighting in recent months.

While Stevens has the support of national Democratic leaders, El-Sayed has picked up the backing of prominent progressives. Last week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez endorsed El-Sayed in the race, which has emerged as the next battleground over differing visions of the Democratic Party, following insurgent victories in New York and Colorado in recent weeks.

The primary is set for Aug. 4. In her post, McMorrow pledged to support whomever wins the Democratic nomination, who will take on former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers in the general election. Rogers narrowly lost his bid for Michigan's other Senate seat to Sen. Elissa Slotkin in the last election.

Republicans currently have a majority in the Senate, with 53 members. Democrats are hoping to win control of the chamber this fall. But doing so would mean flipping four seats and defending seats in a handful of other races.

The Senate seat in Michigan, a state which has flipped between supporting Democrats and Republican presidents in recent elections, is considered among the most vulnerable for Democrats this cycle. The Cook Political Report rates Michigan as a toss-up.