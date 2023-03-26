A special needs robotics team stands out at First robotics competition

Team 7716 AJ Walker

A special needs robotics team competed in Troy on Saturday, as part of the "First Robotics Competition". The team representing a Detroit high school put their robot to the test amid fierce competition.

Team 7716, representing Jerry. L. White High School, calls themselves the Formula 01 robotics team. This special group of kids went up against some serious robots. They were the only special needs team in the tournament. Overcoming disabilities and committing to compete in a fierce competition, theirs was the little robot that could and did.