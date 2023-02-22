Downtown Boxing Gym is making a difference in the lives of Detroit's youth

King Bethel spars at Downtown Boxing Gym AJ Walker

(CBS DETROIT) - Getting into the boxing ring takes a lot of stamina, strategy, and heart, and at the Downtown Boxing Gym, these are just some of the principles young fighters are learning. Throwing punches and ducking blows are also life lessons.

"You got to put that work in if you want to be a champion, you want to be a decent fighter, you got to train every single day, and that's the same thing in real life," said Trainer Clarence Debose. "If you want that job, you want to raise, you want to get better at whatever you got going on, you got to put that work in every single day."

They even use the losses as a teaching tool.

"If you do lose, you take from what happened, you study that, and you come back stronger and better," said Debose.

He took a break from sparring with 16-year-old aspiring boxer King Bethel. To explain why he enjoys mentoring and training kids at the boxing gym.

"It gives different kids a chance to really get in the ring and express themselves in the ring because a lot of kids, especially in their neighborhoods, don't really have a chance or outlets," said Debose. "They can come and escape from whatever might be going home in their community or at home. And they come here and get meals. We gave them gifts during Christmas. We really cared about the kids. And it is a boxing gym, but it's more than boxing. We do homework. We help them with the SAT studying for that, we offer tutoring."

While Downtown Boxing Gym owner Khali Sweeney took us on a ride, he talked about what inspired him to start the gym right in the old neighborhood he grew up in.

"I started the boxing gym because it was a lack there. It was something that was missing. It was something that was actually needed," said Sweeney. "The kids in our community needed a place to go in the area where we were first located, and it wasn't a lot of stuff over there to do, so I saw the need."

Khali said he wasn't a boxer himself, but he saw boxing as a way to get and keep the kid's attention, which would lead to opportunities to ask kids about school, goals, and life. He adds that he was homeless when he started the gym and made the sacrifice because he believed in his vision.

"I ended up sleeping in my car and a lot of the parents used to come to me and bring me food, and they would see me sleeping in my car. But I just said, we got to stick with this because this is a great idea and it's a great plan," said Sweeney.

Aniya Reese spars at Downtown Boxing Gym AJ Walker

Aniya Reese is an aspiring boxer. At 14 years old, she is living proof Sweeney's sacrifice was worth it. She trains at the gym regularly and has big goals for herself. And the gym is keeping her on track to making them a reality.

"When I grow up, I just want to be, the best girl boxer in the world," said Reese. "And other than boxing, I want to be, like, a nurse or something. I think that will help."

"All of our kids are good kids, but what I see is, a lot of not more community thinking," said Sweeney. "Like, 'I'm doing this for my community. I'm not just doing it for myself. I'm doing it for my family."

Sweeney said there are about 200 youths attending the gym and everything they offer is free.