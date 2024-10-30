9-year-old girl shot in drive-by shooting in Detroit while getting ready for school, police say

9-year-old girl shot in drive-by shooting in Detroit while getting ready for school

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police say a 9-year-old girl was shot in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning while she was getting ready for school.

The shooting happened at a home on the 15000 block of Kenfield Street around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, when someone drove by in a vehicle and fired shots into the home.

The girl was grazed in the back in the shooting and is being treated at an area hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery.

"We are on the ground, pulling video from a variety of different sources," Detroit Police Chief James White said. "We're pretty confident we're gonna bring closure to the situation. It's just very unfortunate and unnecessary that whomever is having a problem with someone in the home to put a child at risk who should have the peace and safety of being able to get ready for school like any child."

Based on some of the characteristics of the shooting, police believe the shooting was not random, and they don't believe anyone else is at risk.

Police are working to make an arrest in the shooting and are pulling video from the area. White said a vehicle description and a license plate number will be provided when available.

"We're gonna get this person off the street and make sure he's in custody so he can't hurt any more kids," White said.