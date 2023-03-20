9-month-old baby, mother safe after domestic violence situation on Detroit's east side

(CBS DETROIT) - A domestic violence situation on Detroit's east side has ended with a 9-month-old baby uninjured and a woman recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

🚨HAPPENING NOW: Commander Ian Severy provides an update on the barricaded gunman in the 17200 block of Sioux St. Posted by Detroit Police Department on Monday, March 20, 2023

Police received reports of a domestic situation in the 17200 block of Sioux Street at about 2:10 a.m. on Monday, March 20.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were met by a woman with knife injuries.

According to police, the woman said she had a fight with her significant other and tried to leave the home, but the man threatened to kill their nine-month-old baby as she was leaving.

Detroit officers worked with the department's Special Response Team, and they were able to get the man to surrender.

The baby was not injured, and the woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her non-life-threatening injuries.

"We're fortunate that it ended this way," said Detroit Police Commander Ian Severy. "It's unfortunate when a situation like this happens, but we're happy that everyone's safe."