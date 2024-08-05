Watch CBS News
Local News

83-year-old Michigan woman dies in gyroplane crash, police say

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Harris and running mate visiting Detroit this week, Michigan primaries on tap and more top stories
Harris and running mate visiting Detroit this week, Michigan primaries on tap and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - An 83-year-old Michigan woman was killed in a gyroplane crash Saturday afternoon in Napoleon Township, police said. 

Karol Kay DeGraw, of Napoleon Township, was the sole occupant of the gyroplane and was last seen departing from a private airstrip on her property, officials say. It is not known what DeGraw's intended destination was. 

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Napoleon Township Police Department are investigating to determine the cause of the crash. 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Karol Kay DeGraw during this difficult time," said Napoleon police in a release. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.