83-year-old Michigan woman dies in gyroplane crash, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - An 83-year-old Michigan woman was killed in a gyroplane crash Saturday afternoon in Napoleon Township, police said.

Karol Kay DeGraw, of Napoleon Township, was the sole occupant of the gyroplane and was last seen departing from a private airstrip on her property, officials say. It is not known what DeGraw's intended destination was.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Napoleon Township Police Department are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Karol Kay DeGraw during this difficult time," said Napoleon police in a release.