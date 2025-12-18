82-year-old woman dies after house fire in Dearborn, authorities say

An 82-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon following a house fire in Dearborn, authorities say.

According to Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray, authorities received a call at about 4:37 p.m. about a fire in the 5700 block of Williamson. Murray says neighbors pulled the woman out of the house.

First responders arrived and rendered aid to the woman, who was transferred to a hospital and later died from her injuries.

Muarray says the fire started on the first floor and extended to the second floor.

About 20 firefighters responded to the scene. None of the firefighters was injured, Murray says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.