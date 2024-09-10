81-year-old Michigan woman crashes car through Detroit-area garage, striking man in backyard

Trump and Harris' first presidential debate, false lockdown at Detroit-area school and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An 81-year-old Michigan woman crashed her car into a garage in Wayne County, striking a man in the backyard of another residence, police said.

At 2:38 p.m. on Monday, Canton police responded to Saltz Road and Redfern Street after receiving a report of an incident involving a car and pedestrian.

When police arrived, they learned that an 81-year-old Canton woman in a 2014 GMC Red GMC Acadia was heading west on Saltz Road, approaching Redfern, when her car left the road.

The car then struck the garage of a residence and then went into the backyard of another, where it hit a 52-year-old Canton man.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 81-year-old driver was also taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but authorities say alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash.