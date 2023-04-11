8-year-old Detroit boy publishes second book

(CBS DETROIT) - Imagine being a published author at 8 years old.

"I've been reading since I was two years old," said George Latham IV.

George is a writer from Detroit with a bright future.

A photo of 8-year-old Detroit author, George Latham IV. George Latham IV Facebook

"When he started his current school now, they started calling Mr. President. He's always had that leadership role to where he just always wants to help and he always just wants to make sure that kids were happy," said LaToya Latham, George's Mom/Mom-a-ger.

A glimpse into the the activity/coloring book "I Can Be" written by 8-year-old George Latham IV. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

Latham says she asked her son a few years ago how he'd like to earn his own cash.

"I said I want to make a book because I love to read and I love to inspire others to read too," said George.

At only 7 years old, George published his first activity coloring book "I Can Be." His second book "I Can Be (Sports Edition)" was released on his 8th birthday this past February.

The two books written by George Latham IV. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

An inspiration not only to other kids but his family.

"It's very gratifying. I just can't believe that he's my kid sometimes. I just see him when he's doing his work and he's speaking and engaging with his peers and I'm like wow, that was never me. I'm the nervous one. It really warms my heart because he loves to do it (inspire others) and he's not forced," said Latham.

Working towards a dream no matter the age.

George Latham IV speaking to his peers. George Latham IV Facebook

George says he plans to write his first chapter book next. That will come out in the next few years. In the meantime, he's hoping anyone who reads his current books feel inspired.

If you're interested in reading George's book, click here to find out how you can get a copy.