78-year-old man charged after pedestrian struck during hit-and-run in Huron Township

A 78-year-old Romulus man was charged in connection with a car crash that injured a 61-year-old New Boston man, prosecutors say.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Ray Woodrow after a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian on Monday in Huron Township, according to prosecutors.

Woodrow has been charged with one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.

According to prosecutors, Woodrow was arraigned Thursday morning in 34th District Court before Judge Lisa Martin and received a $10,000 bond with the condition of no driving.



Woodrow was allegedly driving eastbound along Pennsylvania Road near Huron River Drive in Huron Township when he struck the victim while he was walking on the shoulder of the road, prosecutors say.

According to the prosecutor's office, Woodrow allegedly fled from the scene.

Medics arrived on the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, prosecutors say.

An investigation by the Huron Township Police Department led to Woodrow's arrest later that same day, according to prosecutors.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 29 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Teresa Patron, and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 6 at 11:30 a.m. before Judge Lisa Martin.