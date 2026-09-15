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78-year-old man in custody as Huron Township police investigate hit-and-run

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A 78-year-old driver is in custody in the aftermath of a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian in Huron Township, Michigan. 

The crash involved a van that struck the victim about 7:45 a.m. on Monday along Pennsylvania Road between Huron River Drive and Wayne Road in Wayne County. The Huron Township Public Safety Department said the driver then sped off eastbound on Pennsylvania Road. 

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they were listed in critical condition as a result of their injuries. 

The Huron Township Public Safety Department issued a description of the van after the collision, asking the public to help with identifying the driver. The suspect, a 78-year-old man from Romulus, was located and taken into custody later in the day. Charges are pending review by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. 

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