A Fenton man died two days after his vehicle submerged in Clarkston's Mill Pond while he was trapped inside, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says.

Edward Hoeglund, 75, died Monday at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac as a result of injuries sustained when his vehicle submerged in Clarkston's Mill Pond on Saturday, the sheriff's office says.

At 8:03 p.m. on Saturday, Oakland County deputies and the Independence Township Fire Department responded to the area of West Washington and North Main streets in response to reports of a vehicle that had entered the pond with a driver trapped inside.

Investigations show that his SUV got stuck near a tree after leaving a nearby parking lot. Witnesses reported seeing the man attempting to free the vehicle before it entered the pond, according to the sheriff's office.

Lifesaving measures were initiated after the man was extracted, and he was then transported to the hospital, where he remained listed in critical condition until he died Monday.

Investigators believe that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash, and the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation, the sheriff's office says.

The vehicle was recovered and impounded, the sheriff's office says.