73-year-old Metro Detroit man convicted of making bomb threat to court

(CBS DETROIT) - A 73-year-old Metro Detroit man has been convicted on all charges after making a bomb threat to a local court in 2022.

Lynn Morton, of Warren, was charged and found guilty of false report or threat of bomb/harmful device and assaulting, resisting, or obstructing a police officer.

On Sept. 15, 2022, Morton made a bomb to the 37th Warren District Court through a phone call, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Morton was arrested on Oct. 18, 2022, for his warrant in connection to the threat. While at the Warren Police Department Morton refused to comply with officers' commands.

"Threats to our judicial system and resistance to law enforcement are serious offenses that will not be tolerated," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "This guilty verdict sends a clear message that such behavior will be met with legal consequences, and our justice system will hold individuals accountable for their actions."

His sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 29.