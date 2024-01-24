Watch CBS News
Local News

73-year-old Metro Detroit man convicted of making bomb threat to court

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 24, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 24, 2024 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - A 73-year-old Metro Detroit man has been convicted on all charges after making a bomb threat to a local court in 2022. 

Lynn Morton, of Warren, was charged and found guilty of false report or threat of bomb/harmful device and assaulting, resisting, or obstructing a police officer. 

On Sept. 15, 2022, Morton made a bomb to the 37th Warren District Court through a phone call, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said. 

Morton was arrested on Oct. 18, 2022, for his warrant in connection to the threat. While at the Warren Police Department Morton refused to comply with officers' commands. 

"Threats to our judicial system and resistance to law enforcement are serious offenses that will not be tolerated,"  said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "This guilty verdict sends a clear message that such behavior will be met with legal consequences, and our justice system will hold individuals accountable for their actions."

His sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 29. 

Sara Powers
sarapowers-final-june2022-caf-4849.jpg

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 12:06 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.