70-year-old Genesee County woman wins over $450K from the Michigan Lottery

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Genesee County woman is still processing that she won $452,886 playing the Michigan Lottery's Double Win Wild Time Time Fast Cash game.

The 70-year-old player, who decided to stay anonymous, purchased her winning ticket on Sunday, Aug. 17, at MoJoe's Food and Spirits at 4300 North State Road in Davison.

"My husband won $10 playing the Lucky 7s Fast Cash game and asked me to buy him another ticket," said the 70-year-old player. "While I was getting his ticket, I decided to buy two Double Win Wild Time tickets for myself. The first ticket wasn't a winner, but when I scanned the second ticket, I got a message I hadn't seen before. I got to better lighting, and looked over the ticket and saw it was a jackpot winner. I went to my husband and asked him to tell me if I was reading everything right. When he looked at the ticket and realized it was a jackpot winner, he said a few choice words and then we started celebrating with everyone at MoJoe's."

The lucky player recently claimed her prize and plans to pay off her home, send her son and husband on a fishing trip in Alaska and share the rest with family.

Fast Cash tickets range from $2 to $20 per play.