64-year-old bicyclist fatally hit by a car in Redford Township

A 64-year-old male bicyclist was hit by a car on 7 Mile Road in Redford Township and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to local police.

Redford Township police said that they responded to a report of the crash around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the police's preliminary information, the vehicle was in the left lane on Grand River, crossing over 7 Mile, while the light was green. The vehicle struck the bicyclist who was crossing 7 Mile not using a crosswalk, police say.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the bicyclist remained on the scene and is cooperating with the police on the investigation, local police say.

Authorities say that the investigation is still ongoing.

Redford Township police encourage anyone with information on this incident to contact Sgt. Alan Reichenbach at areichenbach@redfordpd.org or 313-387-2541 in the Redford Police Traffic Bureau.