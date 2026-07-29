6-year-old dies after minibike crash in Superior Township parking lot

A 6-year-old boy died after a minibike he was riding struck a parked vehicle in Superior Township, authorities said.

Washtenaw County deputies and EMS personnel responded to an apartment complex in the 8600 block of MacArthur Boulevard around 6:05 p.m. Sunday for a crash involving two boys riding a minibike.

Authorities say two boys, ages 10 and 6, were riding the minibike when it crashed into a parked vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The 6-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials said.

The 10-year-old, who was a passenger on the minibike, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

"Our condolences and sympathies go out to the families involved and community," Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer said in a statement.

The crash remains under investigation.