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6-year-old dies after minibike crash in Superior Township parking lot

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Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A 6-year-old boy died after a minibike he was riding struck a parked vehicle in Superior Township, authorities said. 

Washtenaw County deputies and EMS personnel responded to an apartment complex in the 8600 block of MacArthur Boulevard around 6:05 p.m. Sunday for a crash involving two boys riding a minibike. 

Authorities say two boys, ages 10 and 6, were riding the minibike when it crashed into a parked vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The 6-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials said.  

The 10-year-old, who was a passenger on the minibike, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. 

"Our condolences and sympathies go out to the families involved and community," Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer said in a statement.    

The crash remains under investigation. 

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