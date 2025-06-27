Watch CBS News
Woman found with 53 cats in Farmington Hills motel room, officials say

Paula Wethington
53 cats found living in Michigan motel room
53 cats found living in Michigan motel room 00:28

Fifty cats will be available for adoption through the Oakland County Animal Shelter after they were taken out of a hotel room in Farmington Hills, Michigan. 

They were among 53 cats being cared for by a 51-year-old woman with a Texas license who was living at the hotel, said Bob Gatt, Division Manager for Oakland County Animal Shelter. 

The investigation began June 20, when Farmington Hills Police requested assistance from the animal control division on a number of cats at the Motel 6 location. 

"We ran health evaluations on all 53 cats, and they were all in great health and well taken care of, so we ultimately decided not to press any charges as the woman had taken great care of them," Gatt said. "The space was just limited, but she had enough resources and litter boxes -- the standards were not met for pressing charges." 

Animal control asked if she would sign over the cats, and she did, except for three she decided she could not part with. 

"She had developed a great attachment to the cats, and I kid you not, knew every cat by name," he said. 

The cats now in the care of animal control will be spayed or neutered, and after recovery, will be available for adoption. 

"They are all beautiful cats and in good health, so people can come down and check them out," he said. 

