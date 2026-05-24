50 pounds of methamphetamine seized, man arrested in Southwest Michigan in narcotics investigation

Fifty pounds of crystal methamphetamine have been seized and a 31-year-old man is in custody in connection with a narcotics investigation, according to the Michigan State Police.

The state agency's Southwest Enforcement Team seized the drugs and made the arrest following months of work on the probe, which identified the Kalamazoo, Michigan, man. According to officials, he is "suspected of being one of the largest narcotics distributors operating in Southwest Michigan."

While conducting surveillance on Thursday, investigators observed the man meet with his "suspected source of supply," the agency said. The man fled from deputies with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office in Berrien County, Michigan, in a vehicle after they tried to conduct a traffic stop.

The man's vehicle was stopped with spike strips on Highway 31 near Berrien Springs, Michigan, after a pursuit, according to the agency. He then left the vehicle on foot.

Officials said the man was taken into custody on Friday following an eight-hour search that involved K-9 units and drone operators. He was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation before being placed at the Berrien County Jail.

Detectives seized the methamphetamine from the man's vehicle, the agency said.

Crystal methamphetamine in and around a suitcase that was seized by the Michigan State Police on May 21, 2026, in Berrien County, Michigan. Michigan State Police

Charges against the man are pending, according to officials.

"This incident highlights the significant dangers posed by narcotics traffickers to the public, communities, and law enforcement personnel," the agency said in a social media post on Saturday regarding the seizure and arrest.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is urged to email tips to the agency or leave an anonymous message at 269-982-8664.

Those in Southwest Michigan who know an individual seeking treatment for substance use are asked to call Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health at 800-781-0353.