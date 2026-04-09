4 teens charged after police pursuit led into Macomb Community College

Four teenagers have been charged after a police pursuit led into the Macomb Community College campus in Warren, Michigan.

The pursuit began Monday afternoon as Warren Police Department officers attempted to stop a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that disregarded traffic signals and was speeding, the Macomb County prosecutor's office said.

The Hyundai then drove into the Macomb Community College campus on Twelve Mile Road in Warren, where four people abandoned the car and ran off. All four were taken into custody on the college campus, Warren police said.

The prosecutor's office said the driver, a 16-year-old, has been charged in juvenile court with fleeing police, receiving and concealing stolen property, resist and obstruct officer, and driving without a license. The teen was released on a personal bond after a hearing on Tuesday and placed on house arrest. Their next court hearing is April 21.

The three passengers have all been charged with resist and obstruct officer. No court proceedings have happened yet on their cases.

"It is incredibly fortunate that no one was injured when the driver allegedly fled from police," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.