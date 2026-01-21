4 Michigan chefs, 2 venues given James Beard Award semifinalist honors

Four chefs and two venues from Michigan are among the semifinalists in the 2026 James Beard Awards, the foundation has announced.

The James Beard Awards are an annual celebration of the nation's top restaurant and bar professionals. The nominees will be announced on March 31, with winners celebrated on June 15 at a ceremony in Chicago.

Echelon Kitchen & Bar in Ann Arbor is on the national semifinalist list for best new restaurant.

Bar Chenin in Detroit is in the national semifinalist list for best new bar.

The best chef in the Great Lakes region semifinalists include: Javier Bardauil of BARDA in Detroit; Andy Elliott and Emily Stewart of Modern Bird in Traverse City; James Galbraith of PostBoy in New Buffalo; and John Yelinek of Ladder 4 Wine Bar in Detroit.

The above video originally aired on Sept. 24, 2025.