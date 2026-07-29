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2 firefighters, 2 residents injured in Hamtramck house fire

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Four people were injured - two firefighters and two residents - amid a house fire on Wednesday morning in Hamtramck, Michigan.

A code enforcement officer for the city saw smoke coming from a two-story house on Belmont Street before firefighters arrived, Fire Chief Matt Wyszczelski said. That officer helped rescue two adults and three children from a second-floor porch.

As firefighting efforts continued, four people were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

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