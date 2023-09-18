4 injured after suspected drunk driver crashes into MSP patrol car on Southfield Freeway in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Four people were injured early Sunday after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the back of a Michigan State Police patrol vehicle as it was stopped for a traffic stop on Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, on southbound Southfield Freeway near Fenkell Ave.

The two people sustained non-critical injuries and were transported to the hospital. The male suspect also received non-critical injuries and was transported to the hospital. 3/ https://t.co/CQi8Vuadr9 — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) September 17, 2023

According to MSP, a trooper was outside his patrol vehicle conducting a traffic stop when a driver in an SUV was traveling at a high speed and hit the back of the patrol vehicle.

The impact caused the SUV to go airborne, striking the trooper and the two people connected to the original traffic stop.

Those two people sustained non-critical injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

In addition, the male suspect driver was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-critical injuries.

A search warrant for a blood sample from the driver was written, as state police say he was being belligerent and uncooperative with troopers at the scene of the crash.

The trooper was also taken to a local hospital for a possible torn Achilles and road rash from being dragged in the crash.

"Here is another driver, possibly impaired, driving at a high rate of speed. It puts all of us in danger and is preventable," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "We are extremely lucky that this crash did not end up much worse. Just slow down and don't drive impaired. It is that easy."