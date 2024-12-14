Watch CBS News
4 hospitalized after crash involving Detroit Department of Transportation bus

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Four people have been hospitalized after a crash involving a Detroit Department of Transportation bus Friday night.

The Detroit Fire Department says the crash happened in the area of Eight Mile and Woodward Avenue. 

Authorities say the injuries of the four people taken to the hospital are not critical. 

It's unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how it happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest. 

