4 adults, 1 juvenile, arrested over arson and shooting in Warren, police say

Three men and one woman have been arrested in the aftermath of what police say was an intentionally set fire and a shooting Tuesday morning in Warren, Michigan. The charges pending include assault with intent to murder and arson.

The Warren Police Department said arraignment hearings took place Thursday in 37th District Court for the four adults arrested on the case. A fifth suspect is a juvenile.

The intentionally set fire and subsequent shooting happened about 9:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 13000 block of Champaign Street, police said. Officers were called to the area on a shots fired report, and then learned an accelerant was used to set a home on fire before those rounds were fired.

The suspects left in a sport utility vehicle.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and nobody at the home was injured, police said.

The investigation led officers to two people as possible suspects, and then to a home in Roseville where they found the vehicle believed to be involved. While the area was under surveillance, officers saw the people they were watching get into another vehicle.

Police attempted to do a traffic stop near 11 Mile Road and Schoenherr Road, but the vehicle sped off, nearly striking police in the process. The pursuit continued with three people taken into custody near Groesbeck and Industrial in Roseville.

The Warren Police Special Response Team served search warrants at the Roseville home, along with another home in Warren. During that stage of the investigation, a fourth adult and one juvenile were taken into custody.

The investigation led officers to conclude that the altercation "stemmed from an ongoing feud over a dating relationship," the report said.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing whether to charge the juvenile as an adult, police said. In the meantime, the prosecutor's office on Thursday authorized the following charges as a result of the incident: