32-year-old Detroit man charged in connection to operating chop shop ring

(CBS DETROIT) - A 32-year-old Detroit man has been arraigned on charges in connection to operating a chop shop ring.

Glenn George Douglas has been arraigned on the charges of operating a chop shop, three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of receiving and concealing stolen property ($20,000 or more), two counts of larceny ($20,000 or more), receiving and concealing a firearm, receiving and concealing stolen property ($1,000 or more, but less than $20,000), three counts of felon in possession of a firearm and seven counts of felony firearm.

At about 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 7, police responded to the 1300 block of Washington Blvd after a victim reported that her vehicle had been broken into.

Detroit police investigated the incident and arrested Douglas later that same day.

The Detroit Auto Theft Unit investigated the situation further, which led to the discovery of a chop shop in the 5900 block of Woodhull St. on Sept. 8.

"We all have the expectation that when we park our cars - even those we have rented - that the cars will be there when we return to them," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "Auto theft is not a victimless crime. It can change lives and hamper one's ability to get to work, school or the doctor. Theft rings like the one alleged in this case cast a pall over our great city."

Douglas was arraigned on Wednesday, Oct. 18, and given a $50,000 personal bond. His probable cause conference is set for Oct. 26, and his preliminary examination is set for Nov. 1.